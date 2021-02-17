WATCH LIVE: Hamilton Co. to discuss vaccine equity, distribution plan

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman will outline the County’s Vaccine Equity and Distribution Plan and give the latest on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations.
Alicia Reece will also give the latest on relief efforts to help Hamilton County families.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 71,245 cases and 913 deaths.
On the Hamilton County website, each provider is listed on a map with their registration site.
Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman says the best chance to get vaccinated is to click on each of these sites and try to register.
It’s a tedious process, but the more you register, the better chance you have at finding an appointment.
If you haven’t signed up on the county’s registration, they ask you to do that as well. That way you get on their list when they have a vaccine for you.
Those in Hamilton County without internet access can call 513-946-7800.
