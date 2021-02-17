Window of opportunity: La Salle senior scores first basket on senior night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s a big week for the high school basketball teams in Ohio as tournament play begins, but it’s the way a local senior night began - that made for something bigger.
“This is just the greatest moment that he could have right now,” La Salle head basketball coach Pat Goedde said.
A senior at La Salle High School, Gavin Reupert is the picture of involvement.
“He’s always had a love for sports. Even though he doesn’t necessarily play football, basketball, baseball - he just always had a love for sports,” his dad Joe said.
A four-year manager on the football team - this is Gavin’s first season on the bench with the basketball team, but he was on the court for senior night.
“He’ll look back in history and be like, ‘hey, my senior year, I got to score,’” Goedde said.
Reupert looked at the crowd to find his mom and dad recording every moment.
He made the shot.
“I thought it was very special for him to be able to do this,” Joe said.
Embraced by his teammates - this is about embracing an opportunity.
“The bigger picture thing is - is, like, everybody getting an opportunity to do something. That’s what he keeps saying to me, I get an opportunity,” Goedde said. “It’s just an awesome thing to have happen for us and him.”
Gavin will study mathematics at MSJ next year and has already lined up spots working with the football and basketball teams.
