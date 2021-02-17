Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Winter Weather Advisories go into effect for all NKY counties and counties east of Hamilton in Ohio, late Wednesday evening through Friday morning.
Our next round of snow arrives after 11 p.m.
While snow accumulations in the advisory areas will range from 2 to 4 inches, the Tri-State should expect 1 to 2 inches in areas north and west.
There will be fresh snow on the ground for many when you wake up Thursday morning, and that will cause issues on roadways.
There will be additional snow bursts late morning and mid-afternoon Thursday.
Daytime temperatures will reach 31 degrees.
Friday morning some slick spots will remain but snow will move out and we are dry going into Saturday.
As of now 20″ of snow has fallen during February 2021 making it the fourth snowiest February on record in Cincinnati.
The snowiest February was 26.1″ in 2010, the second 21.4″ in 1914 and the third snowiest was 20.6″ 1910.
The next system will bring rain and even some freezing rain possible by late Sunday into Monday morning.
