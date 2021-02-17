Winter Weather Advisory 7pm Wednesday - 1am Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A quiet and cold start to your Wednesday with temperatures in the single digits but dry. Look for a high of 24 degrees Wednesday afternoon with clouds on the increase.
Our next round of snow arrives after 11pm, Winter Weather Advisories go into effect for all NKY counties and counties east of Hamilton in Ohio, late this evening through Friday morning. While snow accumulations in our advisory areas will range from 2 to 4 inches, we do expect 1 to 2 inches in areas north and west.
Their will be fresh snow on the ground for many when you wake up Thursday morning, and that will cause issues, while manageable, you will need extra time, and then we add some additional in snow bursts late morning and mid afternoon Thursday. Daytime temperatures will reach 31 degrees and we could see a light mix late Thursday.
Friday morning some slick spots will remain but snow out of here and we are dry going into Saturday.
Next system brings rain and even some freezing rain possible by late Sunday into Monday morning.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.