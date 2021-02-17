World-famous West Chester dog with spina bifida finds fur-ever home!

A simple Facebook post sparked a flurry of applications for the adorable pup, and now he’s been adopted.

World-famous West Chester dog with spina bifida finds fur-ever home!
Peaches Bully Rescue said they had received hundreds of applications for Jack, the adorable pup with spina bifida. He was adopted Tuesday. (Source: Peaches Bully Rescue Facebook Page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 16, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 8:29 PM

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A local pup who became famous in January has been adopted!

Jack, a 9-month old American Bully with cuteness to spare, has spina bifida. That means he’ll require some special love and care from his new owner.

Peaches Bully Rescue has no doubt he’ll get it.

The rescue received hundreds of applications for Jack’s adoption after a Facebook post (below) went viral with the sad news that a person who was supposed come meet Jack in January failed to show up.

Jack was very sad when his meet and greet person was a no show, no call. He had a bath, got his fancy harness on, had a...

Posted by Peaches Bully Rescue on Friday, January 22, 2021

The post garnered thousands of comments and tens of thousands of shares in just days. It had reached 3 million people by the month’s end, the rescue said. Well-wishes, gifts and financial donations for Jack and other dogs flowed in.

The rescue’s volunteer team worked hard to respond to every application. They didn’t disclose the owner Tuesday, but they did issue the following statement:

🎉 The much awaited news!! 🎉 Jack has found his home 🏠 ! After multiple false starts in securing his fur-ever home,...

Posted by Peaches Bully Rescue on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

“Jack has found his home! After multiple false starts in securing his fur-ever home, this little wiggle butt was excited to start the next chapter in his life. He has a human sister to love on him, lots of toys and diapers that this gracious community donated, and a new stroller to ride around in style.”

Jack’s family has started an Instagram page for him. Follow his journey here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.