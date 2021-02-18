Bengals adding new benefits to season ticket members

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals are adding new benefits in 2021 that provide additional value to season ticket members as part of the team’s #NewStripes campaign.
Fans can choose from four membership options, including the newly introduced Canopy Party Pass and the enhanced Club LUX.
“We want the best home-field advantage in the NFL and are investing in our fans to create the ultimate gameday experience in The Jungle,” Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said in a news release. “Our New Stripes campaign is about more than changing our uniforms – it’s about bringing a new level of excitement to Paul Brown Stadium this fall.”
MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS
Canopy Party Pass
- The 300 Level is home to the Canopy Crazies. Each game brings a fun and energetic experience alongside Who Dey Nation’s loudest and proudest fans. Fans can show their Bengals Pride and join the biggest party The Jungle has ever seen.
- Benefits:
- Exclusive Canopy Crazies T-Shirt
- $10 Food & Beverage Credit Every Game
- 10% Pro Shop Discount
Reserved Seat Membership
- The 100 and 200 Level Season Ticket Members are integral to the heart of Who Dey Nation. Sitting close to the action, fans bring the energy the team feeds off of.
- Benefits:
- Exclusive Season Ticket Member Gift
- 15% Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverage Discount
- 15% Pro Shop Discount
- Invitation to Exclusive Offseason Events
Club Seat Membership
- Unmatched sightlines. VIP entrances. Exclusive Club Lounge. The best of the best. The Club Level delivers an unparalleled gameday experience from start to finish. Fans can enjoy comfortable seating for the best view of the game and enhanced concession options only found in the Club Lounge.
- Benefits:
- Enhanced Season Ticket Member Gift
- 15% Pro Shop Discount
- Pregame Events in Club Lounges for Regular Season Games
- Invitation to Exclusive Offseason Events
Club LUX Membership
- Club LUX is a new premium membership option in 2021. Fans can enjoy all of the benefits of Club seats with additional perks that provide for an inclusive gameday experience.
- Benefits:
- $50 Food & Beverage Credit Per Seat Per Game
- Complimentary Parking Pass
- Enhanced Season Ticket Member Gift
- 15% Pro Shop Discount
- Pregame Events in Club Lounges for Regular Season Games
- Invitation to Exclusive Offseason Events
Fans interested in becoming Season Ticket Members or learning more about the Canopy Party Pass can visit their website or call the Bengals Ticket Holine at 513-621-8383.
