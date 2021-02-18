Bill to limit DeWine’s health orders passes in Ohio Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A small committee of legislators could overrule the Ohio governor’s health orders under a bill approved Wednesday by the state Senate.
It marks the latest effort by GOP lawmakers to restrict the governor’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
A Senate bill introduced last month by lawmakers would establish “checks and balances” on fellow GOP Gov. Mike DeWine’s ability to issue and keep in place executive action during an emergency, including the current coronavirus pandemic.
DeWine, who vetoed a similar bill in December, pledged to do the same with this bill, calling it “unconstitutional.”
