Collision center sees increase in business following winter weather

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One local business is seeing an uptick in work, but it comes at the agony of those who come in.
Wood’s Collision Center has been a busy place recently as the wintery weather has caused crashes across the area.
Tim Wood is the owner of the collision center. He says business is up 30% this time of year compared to last.
For those that come into his shop, it normally signals a bad day.
“Unfortunately, I make my living on other people’s misfortunes,” says Wood. “Just a lot of cars going off the road. When they go off the road after the roads have been plowed, the snow freezes when they hit the bank and the snow and it deploys the airbags. It’s quite a mess at that point.”
And Wood says the repairs don’t come cheap.
Some of the damaged cars coming in lately have been those hit on side streets.
“Rollovers or getting hit on the side streets is the primary stuff that’s been towed in the past few days,” says Wood.
Like many officials, Wood can only suggest drivers take their time when driving in bad weather.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.