Ethan the dog enjoys his first snowfall, then suffers health setback

Ethan the dog enjoys his first snowfall
By WAVE3.com Staff | February 18, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 5:46 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local superstar has been enjoying the snow this week.

The Kentucky Humane Society posted new pictures of Ethan the dog experiencing his first snow.

Then, Thursday, KHS posted an update indicating he might be fighting an infection.

(Story continues below the post)

ETHAN UPDATE: While Ethan has been spending his nights resting at Jeff's house, he still comes to the shelter daily to...

Posted by Kentucky Humane Society on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Ethan has gotten lots of attention online after he was left at the humane society starving and weak last month.

Until Thursday’s setback, he’d been making quite the recovery, and now, his fans can even buy Ethen-themed merchandise, proceeds from which will benefit KHS.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.