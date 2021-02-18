Former Cincinnati councilwoman out on bond after hiding fugitive, documents say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Cincinnati City Councilwoman is out on bond the day after being arrested.
Yumorria Laketa Cole, who served on City Council from 2003 to 2010, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly helping a wanted man avoid arrest, according to court documents.
The former councilwoman used her home in Bond Hill as a hiding place for William Cromwell, the court affidavit explains.
Cromwell was wanted on outstanding child support, and for a fatal drunk-driving crash that happened in July 2020 in Indiana, records show.
Not only did Cole help hide Cromwell, but the court documents say she gave him a phone and lied to police about him being at her house.
Councilmember Betsy Sundermann says anytime a public official or city employee is arrested, it makes everyone look bad.
“And I don’t know anything about her charges, and everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but this definitely does not help us restore trust to City Hall,” Sundermann says. “People don’t trust us right now, and I understand why they don’t. And we’re trying to rebuild, and another city employee gets arrested that doesn’t help our cause.”
FOX19 NOW reached out to both Cole’s and Cromwell’s attorneys for comment.
Cole’s attorney declined while Cromwell’s has yet to respond.
The Cincinnati Police Department is handling the investigation. They said they will not comment on the investigation.
