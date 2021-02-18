1 killed, 2 injured in Brown County head-on crash

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle head-on fatal crash.
The crash happened on U.S. 68 in Brown County around 3:50 p.m.
According to the preliminary investigation, a pick-up truck, driven by 30-year-old Robert Weise, was driving southbound on U.S. 68. 61-year-old Jerry Kerr was driving a pick-up truck northbound on U.S. 68 when Weise drove left of center and struck Kerr’s vehicle head-on.
Troopers said both drivers were entrapped in the vehicles and were extricated by mechanical means. They were transported by medical helicopters to University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries.
The passenger in Kerr’s vehicle, 60-year-old Anna Kerr, was ground transported for minor injuries.
Upon arrival at the hospital, Weise was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Troopers said drugs are suspected in the crash.
