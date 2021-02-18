Kings Island announces opening dates for 2021 season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kings Island has announced its opening dates for the 2021 season.
Park officials say they will open their gates to the general public Saturday, May 15.
All 2020 season passes will be honored during the 2021 season, the park said in their Feb. 2021 update.
Gold and platinum season pass holders will be able to enter the park a weekend earlier on May 8 and 9.
Soak City Water Park will open on Memorial Day Weekend, according to the update.
