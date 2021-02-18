786 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

By Jared Goffinet | February 18, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 12:19 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 786 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 652,210, the ISDH reports.

Two southeast Indiana counties, Ohio and Union, reported zero new COVID-19 cases.

Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Dearborn County: 10 new cases (5,329 total)
  • Franklin County: One new case (1,580 total)
  • Ohio County: Zero new cases (522 total)
  • Ripley County: 10 new cases (3,232 total)
  • Switzerland County: Two new cases (747 total)
  • Union County: Zero new cases (663 total)

The ISDH reported 29 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. Dearborn County reported one additional death.

11,854 people in Indiana have died from the virus since March 16, 2020.

Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.5%.

Indiana residents ages 65 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The next group of eligible Hoosiers will include those ages 60 and up. The date for when this will happen is still unknown though.

