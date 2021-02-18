786 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 786 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 652,210, the ISDH reports.
Two southeast Indiana counties, Ohio and Union, reported zero new COVID-19 cases.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 10 new cases (5,329 total)
- Franklin County: One new case (1,580 total)
- Ohio County: Zero new cases (522 total)
- Ripley County: 10 new cases (3,232 total)
- Switzerland County: Two new cases (747 total)
- Union County: Zero new cases (663 total)
The ISDH reported 29 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. Dearborn County reported one additional death.
11,854 people in Indiana have died from the virus since March 16, 2020.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.5%.
Indiana residents ages 65 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
The next group of eligible Hoosiers will include those ages 60 and up. The date for when this will happen is still unknown though.
