Nine candidates file to appear on ballot for Cincinnati mayor

CINCINNATI (FOX19/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - The Hamilton County Board of Elections reports nine candidates have filed to appear on the ballot for the May 4 primary election.
They are:
- Gavi Begtrup - Democrat, 37, Scientist
- Adam Paul Teague Koehler - Democrat, 43, Tech entrepreneur
- David Mann - Democrat, 81, Cincinnati City Councilman
- Herman J. Najoli - Independent, 44, Adjunct professor
- Kelli Prather - Democrat, 48
- Raffel Prophett - Democrat, 61, Retired Cincinnati firefighter
- Aftab Pureval - Democrat, 38, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts
- Cecil Thomas - Democrat, 68, State Senator
- Wendell Young - Democrat, 75, Cincinnati City Councilman
Koehler, Prather and Young turned in their signatures on Thursday, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, and will need 500 of those signatures to be valid in order for their names to appear on the ballot.
The Board of Elections will vote on March 2 to approve the petitions.
Current Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley may not run again due to term limits after eight years in office.
Several people who had either been considering a run or were rumored to be considering a run already had announced they would not seek the mayor’s office.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman said Thursday he would not run for mayor and suspended City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld also withdrew his name from the race.
And in January, Former Mayor Mark Mallory and former Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper announced they would not run.
