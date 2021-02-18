P.G. Sittenfeld announces decision on 2021 mayoral race

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Suspended City Councilmember P.G. Sittenfeld has withdrawn his name from the 2021 mayoral race.
Sittenfeld, who is facing corruption-related charges, posted a message on Facebook announcing his decision.
“It is with a very heavy heart that, due to the current situation, I’ve made the decision not to run for mayor after all. I am completely innocent and am working daily to achieve justice and ensure that the facts are known - but a mayoral effort right now would distract voters from the important issues confronting our city and create even more stress for my family,” Sittenfeld wrote on Facebook. “I love both our city and my family too much to put you and them through that.”
Sittenfeld, 36, was indicted on two counts each of honest services wire fraud, bribery, and attempted extortion by a government official in November 2020.
He agreed to a voluntary suspension from office pending the outcome of the charges against him.
Sittenfeld is now the second candidate in the past 24 hours to withdraw his name from the mayoral race.
On Wednesday, Cincinnati City Councilman Chris Seelbach announced his decision to not run for mayor.
Still in the running for the 2021 race are Councilmember David Mann, State Rep. Cecil Thomas, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval, Herman J. Najoli, Raffel Prophett, and Gavi Begtrup.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.