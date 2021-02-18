Riverside Drive water main repairs on schedule even with record snowfall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Despite significant snowfall in the area in recent weeks, repairs to a 60-inch water main break in January in the 2400 block of Riverside Drive in the East End are on schedule.
Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of March.
“Obviously when it snowed the way it did, it slowed us down for a day or two,” Jason Fleming, Greater Cincinnati Water Works superintendent, said. “Just like anything else you try to do out in weather like that, it makes things a little bit more difficult, but for the most part, most of the work they’re doing is down in the excavation. There’s no traffic, which really helps. The fact the road is closed has really minimized the impact of the weather on the progress.”
GCWW assigned one of its contractor crews after the water main break occurred Jan. 2. It’s a crew GCWW has had a long positive history with, according to Fleming.
The water main break was so massive, it created a sinkhole that swallowed a car.
“We had originally projected around the end of March to have all work done, including restoring the roadway so we can open it back up,” Fleming siad. “That’s the last thing that is going to happen, but we’re still doing the utility work now. We’ve been able to stay on our original, expected schedule with no unexpected delays. We have more utility work to do in the area, and then once that is done, the next step is to put the road back together.”
GCWW started working with staff from the city’s Department of Transportation and Engineering to set up detours after the water main break.
The first issue was to deal with the high volume of traffic on Riverside Drive and getting truck traffic detoured.
“The next step a couple of days later was to work with a couple of local businesses and restaurants within that area to make sure we identified through their customers that in some cases you can get down to their business. We wanted to give them every opportunity to get as many customers as they could in light of the fact that the road was closed down there at one point,” Fleming noted.
Crews finished the large water main repair, according to Fleming. Now they’re working on the sewer.
Working from the bottom up, the large water main was the deepest. The sewer is next, and crews will be excavating farther down the street in the next week.
“That’s to repair the sewer, which will bring an electric pole back into place. Duke Energy is going to be back down there assisting us to secure that pole while we work so that we don’t damage it and interrupt the electric service.
“Once that is done, we’ll work our way up to the next one, which is the second water main, and put the gas main back in service, and then it’s just the road,” Fleming said.
