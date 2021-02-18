Roof collapses on historic Newport building

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Things aren’t looking good for a longstanding building in Newport.
Part of it recently took a tumble due to bad weather earlier in the week.
“Things like this do happen,” says Historic Preservation Officer of Newport Scott Clark. “I haven’t seen one quite as dramatic as this one in Newport, but I have seen it in other places.”
Mary Barber and her husband heard the roof crash down just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
“I hate that that happened,” says Barber. “I hope everything is okay. It’s sad when something like that happens, but with the snow and all, I think that might’ve, could’ve been what happened, but I hope everything is okay for them.”
Heavy snowfall this week caused the roof on this building to crumble down.
“Our residents and our buildings are the two best assets we have in our city,” said President of the West Side Citizens Coalition Ed Davis. “And to see one of these buildings collapse like this is really just a sad thing.”
Clark says this particular building was a contributing asset to Newport for its unique design and construction.
The building’s owner, Don Hennard, who didn’t want to go on camera, says his parents have owned the building since 1955.
He then took over when they passed away.
In the past, it was used as an apartment complex as well as an auto repair and body shop.
Most recently, it has been a private workshop as well as storage for auto parts.
Fortunately, the owner says he does in fact plan to save the building and replace the walls and roof.
