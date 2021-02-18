Teen facing charges, accused of secretly recording video in girls locker room

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A 15-year-old boy is facing criminal charges, accused of secretly recording video footage in a girls locker room.
Reports from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office indicate it happened inside Turpin High School on Jan. 23. Deputies believe a 15-year-old boy attempted to record video of female students on his phone.
Two 15-year-old girls and one 17-year-old girl told deputies they found the boy’s phone sitting on a pipe in the rafters of the girls locker room during a swim meet — and it was recording video.
Minutes after the girls discovered the device, investigators say the boy student came to the locker room and asked if anyone had seen his phone.
The victims, according to deputies, watched the video and saved a copy that they then gave to detectives. They also gave authorities the boy’s phone.
“As a father of a daughter, I certainly would never want her to be in a situation like that,” FOX19 NOW Tech Expert Dave Hatter said. “Assuming there was video of them undressed or whatever, and then that got out, even if the individual that was filming it didn’t mean for it to, that would be pretty devastating.”
School district officials say nothing illicit was captured on the video recording.
Hatter says the incident should still serve as a reminder to parents to keep a close eye on their children’s phones.
“I think it’s important to have a conversation with your kids about the appropriate use of phones, how these things can be used against you, how these kinds of things can backfire on you,” Hatter said.
The teenager who has been accused is now facing three counts of attempted voyeurism.
Hatter says those involved are fortunate the situation was not worse.
“The video didn’t capture anything too controversial, but when you cross the realm into child pornography and so forth, now you’re talking serious criminal charges, so I don’t think you can really downplay the potential consequences,” Hatter said.
Per investigators, the 15-year-old suspect turned himself in and was arrested. If convicted, FOX19 NOW Legal Analyst Mark Krumbein says the teen could face a maximum sentence of 90 days or a maximum sentence of six months, depending on the charges.
The Forest Hill School District released a statement in response to what happened:
“On January 23, Turpin High School’s administrative team was made aware that during a Saturday swim meet, an incident took place of unauthorized use of technology in the girls locker room. The attempt was discovered and resolved before any illicit images were captured.
Forest Hills School District is working cooperatively with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office; an investigation has been launched and is ongoing. As the incident is now a police matter, the district cannot discuss any further details at this time.”
According to reports, all three victims and the suspect are minors.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.