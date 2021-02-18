Vice Mayor Smitherman will not run for mayor in 2021

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman says he will not run for mayor in 2021.
In a press release sent Thursday, Smitherman announced his decision to not run after previously considering it.
“After much prayer and consideration, I have decided not to run for mayor,” Smitherman said. “I look forward to serving the citizens of Cincinnati for the remainder of my term as vice mayor. My love for this city is strong and I will continue to pursue other ways to serve our community.”
Smitherman said back in November of 2020 he was considering running for mayor again.
He is now the third possible candidate to announce this week he will not be in the running.
Still in the running for the 2021 race are Councilmember David Mann, State Rep. Cecil Thomas, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval, Herman J. Najoli, Raffel Prophett, and Gavi Begtrup.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.