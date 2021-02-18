WATCH: Jailhouse video shows altercation between deputy, inmate

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Video from an altercation between an inmate and a deputy jailer at the Hamilton County Justice Center has been released.
On Feb. 14, Deputy Terry Langford ordered all inmates back into their cells so the unit could be cleaned, according to court records.
One inmate, Felton Walker, 39, refused to comply with Langford’s orders and started beating on the windows, the court says.
Langford tried getting Walker into his cell when a “struggle ensued,” the court says.
The video below shows the altercation between Deputy Langford and Walker.
Walker was eventually subdued and placed in handcuffs, the court says.
Deputy Langford hit his head against the wall during the struggle and suffered a small cut above his eye. Langford was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion.
