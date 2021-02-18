Winter Weather Advisory Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Snow covered roads with fresh snow overnight will greet you as you step out Thursday morning. Snow continues through mid to late morning with accumulations for many in the 2 to 3 inch range. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues through 1am Friday.
Bands will be steadier through 8 am / 9 am, then light into the afternoon as temperatures will reach 28 degrees. While we are dry Thursday night the potential for refreeze will be a concern for Friday morning.
Then look for a dry Friday and a high of 25 degrees. Our next chance for rain will arrive late Sunday and some of that could be a freezing mix early Monday morning.
