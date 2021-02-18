Winter weather winds down, chilly night ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Bands of snow will continue to lighten up into the afternoon hours as temperatures head toward the upper 20s. Accumulations for many locations across the Tri-State area will range from 2 to 3 inches, with some spots getting a bit more.
Our WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues through 1am Friday, though it may expire early if the system clears more quickly. There is a light mix possible late this afternoon. Tonight, we’ll dry out, but Friday morning’s commute could be tricky with the potential for refreeze will be a concern for Friday morning.
Friday is also a FIRST ALERT DAY for dangerous road conditions. Morning temperatures start out in the frigid teens, but we’ll see a high around 25 degrees. Our next chance for rain will arrive late Sunday and some of that could be a freezing mix early Monday morning.
Our next system approaches the area on Sunday. Many locations could see rain or freezing rain by late Sunday evening into Monday morning.
