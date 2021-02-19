Butler Co. Bomb Unit rescues abandoned cat and her kittens

A cat and her five kittens were rescued by the Butler County Bomb Squad Thursday afternoon. (Source: Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Kody Fisher | February 18, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 8:04 PM

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Bomb Unit got a nice surprise out on a call Thursday.

The bomb unit responded to a church in New Miami something Thursday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

They didn’t find a bomb. Instead, they discovered a bag containing a cat and her five kittens abandoned with a note, Jones says.

Thankfully, the bomb unit rescued the cat and her kittens.

“Momma and babies are now warm, cozy and fed at Animal Friends [Humane Society,]” Jones said.

