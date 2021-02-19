Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tests positive for COVID-19

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has tested positive for COVID-19.
Jones, 67, tells FOX19 NOW that he took a test Friday after feeling like he was getting a cold and got a call back that he was positive.
The sheriff says he doesn’t have a fever but does have bad headaches, like migraines, and cold-like symptoms.
Jones says the doctor told him his oxygen levels, breathing and lungs are good.
He is to stay home and self-monitor unless his symptoms get worse.
Jones will have to quarantine until at least Monday, March 1.
The sheriff says there’s no way to tell where he got it but says 10% of his employees have already had COVID-19.
Jones has not received the vaccine even though he qualified.
He tells FOX19 NOW, “I will not get the shot till cops and correction officers can get shots.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.