Celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - This weekend, Girl Scouts are celebrating National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend!
According to Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road, cookies will be sold by local troops at Kentucky Walmart locations.
As well, they say there is a buy-one-get-one cookie offer available from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. over the weekend through Grubhub.
Girl Scout leaders say National Cookie Weekend honors the achievements of young girl entrepreneurs across the United States.
“Our girls sold nearly 1.1 million boxes of cookies in 2020, and they learn critical financial literacy and entrepreneurship skills as a result,” said CEO of Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Susan Douglas.
