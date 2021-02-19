Chilly today, but drying out at warming up

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Take advantage of the dry conditions today and through most of the weekend. Friday’s high will remain in the chilly upper 20s before dropping down into the single digits overnight. Some parts of the FOX19 NOW viewing area could see a few flurries tomorrow morning.
Saturday shapes up to be partly sunny with highs above freezing in the low to mid 30s. Clouds move in overnight on Saturday, but we’ll stay dry. Southwest winds will dominate through the weekend and Sunday’s high will push into the low 40s before rain arrives late Sunday evening.
We are watching the chance for early morning rain or a frozen mix on Monday. Many locations could see rain or freezing rain by late Sunday evening into Monday morning.
Another active stretch of weather begins as a rain system moves in late Wednesday and Thursday. That could be followed by a bigger storm beginning Friday and continuing into Saturday. which could bring rain, ice and snow. We will fine-tune the forecast as it gets closer.
