Covington Parks & Rec planning for summer activities

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington Parks & Recreation is firming up plans for activities and programming for the coming season.
They say their calendar is shaping up to be a lot more active than in 2020 when COVID-19 forced the shutdown of most everything in the community.
Covington said they will still be mindful of the pandemic.
“We want to make sure we’re delivering fun in a safe way,” Recreation Program Coordinator Jess Link said in a news release. “We want to keep it fresh, perhaps find some new approaches to some old favorites.”
Parks & Rec Manager Ben Oldiges said the division will remain flexible as it continues to monitor safety protocols, but “for now we’re planning a full calendar in two-month increments.”
POOLS
Parks & Rec Covington is planning to open them this summer.
Covington has three water facilities: Olympic-sized pools at Goebel Park in MainStrasse Village and Randolph Park in Eastside and the zero-depth Latonia Water Park/Splash Pad at the Bill Cappel Youth Sports Complex.
They are scheduled to be open from June 6 to Aug. 2 and will be using commonsense protocols related to COVID-19. “We’ll be monitoring it closely,” Oldiges said.
Information about pool passes and summer hiring will come later. Pool-related activities will likely include swim lessons, aerobics, and exercise classes.
MOVIES
Parks & Rec also plans to renew its Outdoor Movie Series this summer, with popular movies shown on large, outdoor screens with social-distancing protocols enforced, Link said.
Details are being worked out, but the tentative schedule is:
- Friday, June 25, at the Bandshell in Devou Park.
- Friday, July 30, at the baseball field in Randolph Park.
- Friday, Aug. 27, at the field in Austinburg Neighborhood Park.
SHELTERS
Covered picnic shelters at various parks and playgrounds are available to rent online. Playgrounds and restrooms will be open, unless the governor’s office and the Health Department orders them closed again.
ACTIVITY DROP-OFFS
Once the school year comes to a close, Parks & Rec will begin its Friday afternoon free activity kit drop-offs.
Families can sign up during the week to receive themed little kits that enable fun activities. Last year those included Frisbees, jump ropes, bird-watching kits, footballs, and crafts.
They said Parks & Rec will publicize its summer programming in two-month increments, rather than a whole year at a time, to enable it to change plans as needed.
