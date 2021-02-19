1 dead in Millvale shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Millvale Thursday night.
Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 8:16 p.m. in the 2100 block of Millvale Circle, according to CPD.
They found a man suffering a gunshot wound.
Cincinnati fire responded but could not revive the man, police say.
The homicide unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
