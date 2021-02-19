1 dead in Millvale shooting, police say

Police investigating fatal shooting in Millvale
By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 18, 2021 at 9:34 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 10:16 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Millvale Thursday night.

Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 8:16 p.m. in the 2100 block of Millvale Circle, according to CPD.

They found a man suffering a gunshot wound.

Cincinnati fire responded but could not revive the man, police say.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

