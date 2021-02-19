Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said they are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Feb. 12.
McHenry said 43-year-old John Werner was last seen at his residence on Trojan Road in Northern Dearborn County.
On Feb. 15, deputies searched the surrounding area and were unable to locate any leads or Werner.
According to McHenry, no foul play is suspected at this time.
He has brown eyes, light brown hair, between 5′7″ and 5′9″ and 220 pounds.
If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office at 812-537-3431.
