Dry and quiet Friday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dry, chilly air is building into the FOX19 NOW viewing area and until Sunday evening the weather looks dry.
A daytime high of 24 degrees on Friday and then upper 20s on Saturday.
The next weather maker will arrive Sunday evening but warm air will invade the FOX19 NOW viewing area ahead of the storm and high temperatures Sunday are expected to reach the middle 40s with evening and overnight temperatures warmer than freezing. So it looks like rain until colder begins to arrive around dawn with the precipitation ending as a mix of rain and wet snow or some wet snow only.
Next week will be another active week with a rain system late Wednesday and Thursday then a bigger storm Friday into Saturday which could bring rain, ice and snow. We will fine-tune the forecast as it gets closer.
