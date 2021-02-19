Facebook dropping page ‘like’ button in favor of ‘follow’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Facebook is making a change that could mean some of your favorite pages, including FOX19 NOW, will no longer show up on your news feed.
So what’s changing? Instead of being able to “like” and “follow” a page, you will soon only be able to “follow” a page.
Thousands of you who only “like” FOX19 NOW on Facebook may no longer see our posts unless you choose to “follow” us instead.
If you like and follow FOX19 NOW on Facebook. You won’t need to do anything. You will still follow our page and get the latest breaking news and weather.
So how will you know if you need to follow us?
You should see a button below the top of our page that either says “follow” or “following”.
If it says “Following” you’re all set!
Facebook says it’s making the change to simplify the way people connect with their favorite pages, “Unlike Likes, Followers of a Page represent the people who can receive updates from Pages, which helps give public figures a stronger indication of their fan base.”
These changes are happening on some pages you may already “like,” so you may want to check your settings to see if other pages you “like” need to be followed as well.
By the way, the change only pertains to page “likes”. You can still “like” posts to your heart’s content!
