Inmate dies at Clermont County jail

BATAVIA, Ohio (FOX19) - The Bureau of Criminal Investigations is looking into the death of an inmate at the Clermont County Jail.
Correctional staff found Danny Eugene Hoop, 48, unresponsive inside an observation cell around 8:13 a.m. on Feb. 15, according to a news release from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
The release says officers, jail medical staff, and EMS performed lifesaving measures, but Hoop was pronounced dead at 8:56 a.m.
The Clermont County Coroner says it will be weeks until a cause of death is known because she has to wait for toxicology results and review medical records.
Hoop was booked into the jail on Feb. 12 on a bench warrant on an indictment for drug possession, according to jail records.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.