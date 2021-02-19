Tri-State nurse in Texas describes ground conditions: ‘It’s unbelievable’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A traveling nurse from the Tri-State is among the hundreds of thousands of people in Texas without power.
The state has experienced days of blackouts in the aftermath a several deadly winter storms that overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions out in the cold. As of Thursday, around 325,000 homes and businesses remain without power.
Ryann Hamilton has power at her Texas house — sometimes. It’s intermittent, she says, and her pipes burst on Monday. She’s currently staying at the hospital where she works.
“There is no movement here,” Hamilton said. “It’s unbelievable. I have never seen anything like this.”
Hamilton makes her home in Colerain Township when she isn’t traveling as a crisis nurse.
She’s been living in Texas since December working on the front lines of the pandemic. Currently she’s in San Antonio.
No restaurants are open, she says. Many gas stations are without gas. The grocery stores are closed.
“It starts to get depressing, because it’s just like, you can’t do anything,” she said.
Hamilton’s kids are with her in Texas. They were supposed to be back in Cincinnati by now, but their flights keep getting canceled.
“So dealing with COVID on top of this,” she said, “on top of my kids being stuck, on top of me not being able to do anything, it’s a lot... but I am a strong person.”
Currently Hamilton’s kids are staying at a friend’s house with running water, electricity and food.
“I can deal with this, because I am a crisis travel nurse,” she said. “But for my kids to have to deal with this is too much.”
Hamilton adds she isn’t sure when she’ll be back in the Tri-State.
