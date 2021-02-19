Man dead in Brown Co. crash: OSP

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Batavia man is dead Thursday night after driving off the road in Mount Orab, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 5:42 p.m. on West Apple Street near Sterling Run Boulevard, OSP says.

Gregory Wedig, 56, was driving a 1987 Ford F-150 northwest on West Apple when he drove off the left side of the road and hit a snow embankment.

Wedig was transported to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, OSP says.

Wedig was wearing a seatbelt.

OSP’s Georgetown post is investigating.

