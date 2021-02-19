More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio

More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio
The 2,306 new cases reported by ODH bring the state’s total number of cases to 949,695.
By Jared Goffinet | February 19, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 4:49 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The 2,306 new cases reported by ODH bring the state's total number of cases to 949,695.

Another 82 Ohioans died from COVID-19, according to ODH.

To date, 16,693 people have died from COVID-19 in Ohio.

All four of the key indicators (cases, deaths, hospitalizations, ICU admissions) monitored by ODH were below the 21-day average.

