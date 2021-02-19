More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The 2,306 new cases reported by ODH bring the state’s total number of cases to 949,695.
Another 82 Ohioans died from COVID-19, according to ODH.
To date, 16,693 people have died from COVID-19 in Ohio.
All four of the key indicators (cases, deaths, hospitalizations, ICU admissions) monitored by ODH were below the 21-day average.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.