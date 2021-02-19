Nonprofit aims to create group homes for at-risk youth in Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - By this time next year, two new group homes for at-risk youths could be open in Avondale.
Nakia Swint is founder of the nonprofit Lousie Shropshire Corporation. Come 2022, she hopes to see two new youth group homes in the neighborhood, one for girls, the other for boys.
“It really makes me cry a lot, because there are a lot of kids that don’t have a home,” Swint said.
The proposed new group homes are part of Swint’s vision as executive director of the nonprofit, named after Swint’s own great-grandmother, a civil rights activist and musical composer from the Tri-State.
A street is dedicated tom Louise Shropshire in Mt. Auburn.
Swint and her sister want to carry on Shropshire’s legacy by helping others in her name. Now the two are planning to purchase or lease at least two houses in Avondale this year to transform into the group homes.
They’re looking at locations along Dana and Windham Avenues.
“We’re here to help them steer back in that right direction and get them back on track before they reach adulthood,” Swint said. “Then we don’t have to worry about them entering the system and doing unjust things to make it.”
Swint describes the homes as places where at-risk children and teens can find safety and support.
She and her sister know what the kids are going through.
“I wake up, and all my choices are is to see gang violence and gun violence and people fighting and drinking and doing drugs,” she said. “If that’s all I see, that’s my natural habitat. That’s what I’m gonna do, and it’s not because I want to do.”
Swint believes the impact of the homes would be long-lasting, helping to curb gun violence and save lives.
“We can’t change the world, and I know we’re not gonna completely take every child and turn them around, but we’re gonna try to reach as many as we possibly can,” she said.
Swint is planning several fundraisers throughout the year, including a mother-son dance, a father-daughter dance and a gospel concert.
