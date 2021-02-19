Step Closer to Normal: Mason City School staff vaccinated

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Friday puts Mason City Schools one step closer to normal.
More than 1,000 teachers and staff received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
Mason City Schools Superintendent Jonathan Cooper says getting these vaccines in the arms of staff gets them a step closer to normal.
Now that 90% of the staff has received the first dose, Cooper says the discussions about upcoming spring events like prom and graduation are underway.
“Those decisions are already being made because we have committees that are meeting now,” Cooper says. “And those committees again are working with our students and our families to make decisions about what would be the best experience also while honoring our safety bundle, but how do we do those fun things for our kids, so they do have memories because those remember these are the students that lost out on everything last year.”
Cooper says in-person learning has been going on since August, which is longer than some other school districts that were vaccinated earlier.
Employees, who got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Friday, are expected to come back on March 11 for the second dose.
