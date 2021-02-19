2022 Tri-State fish fry guide
Published: Feb. 21, 2022
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent.
Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, March 4 through the last Friday before Easter Sunday.
If you would like to add a fish fry to this list, please email desk@fox19now.com. Be sure to include name, location, time, and if it is drive-thru or carry-out only.
Holy Cross High School Fish Fry
- 3617 Church St. Covington, KY 41015
- Cafeteria
- March 4 April 8
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Carry out and Eat In
St. Aloysius - Shandon
- 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon
- 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Dine-in & carryout
St. Teresa by Knights Of Columbus
- 23272 Gavin Lane Lawrenceburg, Indiana
- Parish Community Center
- Fridays March 4 through April 8
- 4:30-7:30 p.m.
- Dine In & Carry-Out available
- Adult Meals $12, Fish Sandwich $7, Children (6-11) $7 and Toddlers (0-5) free
