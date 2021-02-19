Contests
2022 Tri-State fish fry guide

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent.

Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, March 4 through the last Friday before Easter Sunday.

If you would like to add a fish fry to this list, please email desk@fox19now.com. Be sure to include name, location, time, and if it is drive-thru or carry-out only.

Holy Cross High School Fish Fry

  • 3617 Church St. Covington, KY 41015
  • Cafeteria
  • March 4 April 8
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Carry out and Eat In

St. Aloysius - Shandon

  • 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon
  • 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Dine-in & carryout

St. Teresa by Knights Of Columbus

  • 23272 Gavin Lane Lawrenceburg, Indiana
  • Parish Community Center
  • Fridays March 4 through April 8
  • 4:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Dine In & Carry-Out available
  • Adult Meals $12, Fish Sandwich $7, Children (6-11) $7 and Toddlers (0-5) free

