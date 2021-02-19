2022 Tri-State fish fry guide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent.

Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, March 4 through the last Friday before Easter Sunday.

If you would like to add a fish fry to this list, please email desk@fox19now.com. Be sure to include name, location, time, and if it is drive-thru or carry-out only.

Holy Cross High School Fish Fry

3617 Church St. Covington, KY 41015

Cafeteria

March 4 April 8

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Carry out and Eat In

St. Aloysius - Shandon

3350 Chapel Road, Shandon

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dine-in & carryout

St. Teresa by Knights Of Columbus

23272 Gavin Lane Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Parish Community Center

Fridays March 4 through April 8

4:30-7:30 p.m.

Dine In & Carry-Out available

Adult Meals $12, Fish Sandwich $7, Children (6-11) $7 and Toddlers (0-5) free

