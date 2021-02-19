2023 Tri-State fish fry guide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent.

Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday.

If you would like to add a fish fry to this list, please email desk@fox19now.com. Be sure to include name, location, time, and if it is drive-thru or carry-out only.

Ohio

Troop 452 - St Thomas More

800 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio

5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Every Friday 2/24-3/31

Dine in, Carry out, and Curbside

The Community of the Good Shepherd

8815 East Kemper Rd.

Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17

Dine-in from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Drive-thru and Carry out from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

St. Aloysius Catholic Church

3350 Chapel Rd., Hamilton

Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24

Dine-in and Carry-out from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kentucky

Mary Queen of Heaven Parish

1150 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018

Event Time: 4:00 p.m.

Every Friday starting on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.