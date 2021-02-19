2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent.
Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday.
If you would like to add a fish fry to this list, please email desk@fox19now.com. Be sure to include name, location, time, and if it is drive-thru or carry-out only.
Ohio
Troop 452 - St Thomas More
- 800 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio
- 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Every Friday 2/24-3/31
- Dine in, Carry out, and Curbside
The Community of the Good Shepherd
- 8815 East Kemper Rd.
- Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17
- Dine-in from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Drive-thru and Carry out from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
- 3350 Chapel Rd., Hamilton
- Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24
- Dine-in and Carry-out from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Kentucky
Mary Queen of Heaven Parish
- 1150 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018
- Event Time: 4:00 p.m.
- Every Friday starting on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.
