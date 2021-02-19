2021 Tri-State fish fry guide

Fish fries are a local a tradition at many Tri-State churches this time of year.
By Jared Goffinet | February 19, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 1:53 PM

Here are some local fish fries you might want to indulge in through April 10, the last Friday before Easter Sunday.

If you would like to add a fish fry to this list, please email desk@fox19now.com. Be sure to include name, location, time, and if it is drive-thru or carry-out only.

Catholic Kolping Society

  • 10235 Mill Rd., Cincinnati
  • 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Drive-thru only

Dixie Heights Marching Band

  • Dixie Heights High School: 3010 Dixie Highway, Edgewood
  • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Drive-thru only

Fernbank Golf Course

  • 7036 Fernbank Ave., Sayler Park
  • 4 p.m. yo 8 p.m.
  • Limited inside seating
  • Call 813-941-9960 for carry-out orders

Guardian Angels

  • 6531 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati
  • 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Drive-thru only

Immaculate Heart of Mary

  • 7820 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati
  • 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Drive-thru or call ahead: 513-388-0031

Nativity of our Lord

  • 5935 Pandora Ave., Cincinnati
  • 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting Feb. 26

Our Lady of Victory

  • 810 Neeb Rd., Cincinnati
  • Good Friday only

St. Aloysius Gonzaga

  • 4366 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati
  • 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Drive-thru only

St. Ann

St. Catherine of Siena

  • 1803 N Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, KY
  • 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Takeout only

St. Columban

  • 894 Oakland Rd., Loveland
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for drive-thru
  • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for online orders - click here to order

St. Gertrude

  • 6543 Miami Ave., Cincinnati
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Feb. 26, March 12, March 26
  • Drive-thru

St. James the Greater

  • 3536 Hubble Rd., Cincinnati
  • 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Carry-out only

St. Veronica Church

St. William Church

  • 4108 W. 8th Street, Cincinnati
  • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Starting Feb. 26
  • Drive-thru only

Holy Cross High School

  • 3617 Church St., Covington
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Take-out only

St. Mary Parish

  • 8246 East Main St., Alexandria
  • Only: Feb. 26, March 5, March 12
  • 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Drive-thru only

St. Paul Parish

  • 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Drive-thru only

St. Patrick’ Church

  • 3285 Mills Rd., Covington
  • 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Drive-thru only

Wilder Fire Department

  • 402 Licking Pike, Wilder
  • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Drive-thru only
  • Cash only

