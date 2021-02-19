2021 Tri-State fish fry guide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches this time of year.
Here are some local fish fries you might want to indulge in through April 10, the last Friday before Easter Sunday.
If you would like to add a fish fry to this list, please email desk@fox19now.com. Be sure to include name, location, time, and if it is drive-thru or carry-out only.
Catholic Kolping Society
- 10235 Mill Rd., Cincinnati
- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Drive-thru only
Dixie Heights Marching Band
- Dixie Heights High School: 3010 Dixie Highway, Edgewood
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Drive-thru only
Fernbank Golf Course
- 7036 Fernbank Ave., Sayler Park
- 4 p.m. yo 8 p.m.
- Limited inside seating
- Call 813-941-9960 for carry-out orders
Guardian Angels
- 6531 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati
- 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Drive-thru only
Immaculate Heart of Mary
- 7820 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati
- 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Drive-thru or call ahead: 513-388-0031
Nativity of our Lord
- 5935 Pandora Ave., Cincinnati
- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting Feb. 26
Our Lady of Victory
- 810 Neeb Rd., Cincinnati
- Good Friday only
St. Aloysius Gonzaga
- 4366 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati
- 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Drive-thru only
St. Ann
- 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati
- Drive-thru only
- More info here
St. Catherine of Siena
- 1803 N Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, KY
- 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Takeout only
St. Columban
- 894 Oakland Rd., Loveland
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for drive-thru
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for online orders - click here to order
St. Gertrude
- 6543 Miami Ave., Cincinnati
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Feb. 26, March 12, March 26
- Drive-thru
St. James the Greater
- 3536 Hubble Rd., Cincinnati
- 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Carry-out only
St. Veronica Church
- 4473 Mount Carmel Tobasco Rd., Mt. Carmel
- Carry-out only
- Order online here
St. William Church
- 4108 W. 8th Street, Cincinnati
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Starting Feb. 26
- Drive-thru only
Dixie Heights High School
- 3010 Dixie Highway, Edgewood
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Drive-thru only
Holy Cross High School
- 3617 Church St., Covington
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Take-out only
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
- 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington
- 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Drive-thru only
St. Mary Parish
- 8246 East Main St., Alexandria
- Only: Feb. 26, March 5, March 12
- 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Drive-thru only
St. Paul Parish
- 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Drive-thru only
St. Catherine of Siena
- 1803 N. Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas
- 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Drive-thru only
St. Patrick’ Church
- 3285 Mills Rd., Covington
- 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Drive-thru only
Wilder Fire Department
- 402 Licking Pike, Wilder
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Drive-thru only
- Cash only
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.