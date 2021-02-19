Woman dies following Friday crash in Clermont Co.

CLERMONT CO., Ohio (FOX19) - A woman has died following a Friday crash on SR-32.
Emily Partin, 20, was westbound on SR-32 when she hit the rear of a vehicle being driven by 40-year-old Ian Brunck, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday in a work zone-related area near Herold Road, OHP says.
Partin, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital where she died, troopers say.
Brunck was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries, OHP says.
The crash is still being investigated, but troopers say alcohol and/or drugs are not a factor.
