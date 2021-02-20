Crews search for missing Dearborn County man

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - Texas EquuSearch crews were out searching on Saturday for a Dearborn County man last seen on Feb. 12.
Dave Rader, Director of Texas EquuSearch, says they used a drone to search for 43-year-old John Werner.
Dearborn County Water Rescue was out there searching a pond.
Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry says Werner was last seen at his residence on Trojan Road in Northern Dearborn County.
On Feb. 15, deputies searched the surrounding area and were unable to locate any leads on Werner.
According to McHenry, no foul play is suspected at this time.
Rader says the search crew is asking people in the area to check security camera footage from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14.
Werner has brown eyes, light brown hair, between 5′7″ and 5′9″ and 220 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office at 812-537-3431.
