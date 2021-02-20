‘He was loved by everybody:’ Crowd turns out to mourn father, friend in Lower Price Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - He was a father, a budding musician and a man with many friends. But on Tuesday, 27-year-old Deontray Otis became the city’s latest victim of gun violence, leaving his family, his friends and his music behind.
A candlelight vigil held Friday evening in Lower Price Hill gave Otis’s loved ones an opportunity to mourn and celebrate him. It was well attended.
“You can tell by the crowd that he was loved by everybody,” Otis’s grandmother, Betty Simmons, told FOX19 NOW at the vigil.
Police found Otis and two other shooting victims Tuesday around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Montana Avenue and Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood.
The other victims were hospitalized with critical injuries. Otis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said at the time suspect’s vehicle was a black or possibly green SUV seen leaving the scene inbound on Westwood Northern.
They have announced no arrests in connection with the shooting since it occurred.
“I don’t have no feelings for the person who killed him, no I don’t,” Simmons said Friday. “I wish they would get caught. I wish they’d give theyself up. I hope they don’t have one minute’s sleep. I hope they suffer the way I’m suffering, because I miss my grandson.”
Simmons explains Otis was shot while doing someone a favor.
“He was giving somebody a ride and lost his life,” she said.
The loss has been especially difficult on Otis’s 8-year-old son.
“His son just cries, ‘My daddy, my daddy, my daddy,’ and it’s hurtful,” Simmons said. “It’s really hurtful.”
The child was at the vigil Friday. Holding back tears while standing on the hood of a car, he sang the songs Otis created while surrounded by family and all those his father counted as friends in life.
“I’m glad he had this many friends,” Simmons said peering around at the gathering. “Everywhere he went he had friends like this.”
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.