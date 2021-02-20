Neighbor helps two people dangling out of burning house in Clifton Heights

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A neighbor helped two people dangling out of a burning house in Clifton Heights Saturday morning.
The neighbor, who was on the first floor, says she provided a mattress and put it under the windows of a house on Klottman Street to help a man and his mother who were dangling out of the second and third-story windows due to the fire.
A man says his mother was dangling from the third-story window while he was hanging out of the second-story window, trying to grab her.
District Fire Chief Gregory Martin says firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 5 a.m. for the structure fire.
When they arrived, they saw a fire on the third floor of a 3-story wood-balloon frame multi-family home.
Firefighters initiated an interior attack, and the fire was out within 15 minutes, Martin said. Firefighters searched all three floors and were clear of any victims.
A lieutenant at the scene says the mother and son are injured.
Martin says the mother was treated at the scene by medical personnel and then transported to the hospital for treatment. The son says his mother has a broken leg. The son was transported to the hospital as well.
Martin says the estimated damage is $50,000.
The Cincinnati Red Cross is assisting the families being displaced.
It is unclear how the fire occurred.
The Cincinnati Fire Department’s Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.
