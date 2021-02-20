1,445 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,445 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 654,660, the ISDH reports.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Union County: three new cases (668 total)
- Fayette County: Four new cases (2,697 total)
- Franklin County: One new case (1,583 total)
- Dearborn County: 20 new cases (5,363 total)
- Ripley County: 10 new cases (3,243 total)
- Ohio County: One new cases (524 total)
- Switzerland County: Two new cases (750 total)
IDH says there are 14 more COVID-19 deaths since Friday, bringing the total number to 11,912.
The Hoosier state’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13 is 22.2 %.
Indiana residents ages 65 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
The next group of eligible Hoosiers will include those ages 60 and up. The date for when this will happen is still unknown though.
