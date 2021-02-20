Pedestrian killed in Goshen Township crash, troopers say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday night in Goshen Township.
Ohio State Patrol, OSP, says around 10 p.m. Timothy M. Gorman, 53, was walking eastbound in a lane of travel on State Route 28 at milepost nine when the driver of a 2005 Toyota Matrix, April C. McRoberts, 44, hit him while traveling in the same direction.
A 2005 Ford 500, driven by Dalton S. Ross, 23, was going eastbound behind the Toyota Matrix and was hit by debris from the impact, troopers said.
Gorman was originally transported to Bethesda North Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Ross and William L. West, a passenger of the Toyota, were wearing seat belts during the crash, OSP says.
OSP says, McRoberts was not restrained.
Troopers say there were no reported injuries to the occupants of the vehicles.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor of the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.
