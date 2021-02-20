P&G, MLB Reds Youth Academy host Black History Month art project

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy in Roselawn hosted a local artist for a Black History Month art project with boys and girls from several Cincinnati Jr. RBI baseball and softball teams.
Officials say Brent Billingsley, Behavioral Health Specialist, in-house artist at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and leading artist on the BLM mural on Plum Street led the kids in two art projects celebrating Black History Month and baseball.
One group participated in a painting project featuring an image of baseball legend Hank Aaron. Another group participated in a t-shirt production featuring an image of Reds Hall of Famer Joe Morgan.
Officials say 12 kids (six per group) represented the Cincinnati Diamonds, Cincinnati Tigers, Madisonville Braves, and the West End Reds.
“So much of what we do here is education. Whether it be working with the University of Cincinnati with their student teachers or their tutors or working here with their local artists,” Executive Director of Reds Community Fund Charley Frank said. “It’s all about education and to build that into the Black History Month message today is just a great combination.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.