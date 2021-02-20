Wet weather returns tomorrow night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It is going to be a chilly Saturday with daytime highs in low/mid 30s.
Dry weather sticks around tonight as overnight lows fall into the mid teens.
The next weather maker will arrive Sunday evening but warm air will invade the FOX19 NOW viewing area ahead of the storm. High temperatures Sunday are expected to reach the middle 40s with evening and overnight temperatures warmer than freezing. So it looks like rain through the night. In some locations the precipitation will end as a mix of rain and wet snow.
Next week will be another active week with a couple weak, fast moving systems bringing a light mix both Tuesday and Thursday mornings then a stronger storm with rain Saturday and Sunday the 27th and 28th.
