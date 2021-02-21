2 displaced after fire in College Hill, firefighters say

2 displaced after fire in College Hill, firefighters say
Two people were displaced after a fire occurred in College Hill Sunday. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 21, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 1:38 PM

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) -Two people were displaced after a fire occurred in College Hill Sunday.

Firefighters say they were dispatched to a fire in the 5900 block of Belmont Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found out that the top floor of the residence was on fire. Firefighters say the fire was knocked down in a short amount of time.

The two occupants fled on their own and the American Red Cross will be finding them a shelter, firefighers said.

Food on the stove caused the fire, firefighters said.

Firefighters do not have an estimated damage at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.