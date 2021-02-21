Driver injured in officer-involved shooting in Erlanger, KSP says

ERLANGER, KY (FOX19) -A driver was transported to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Erlanger Saturday.
Kentucky State Police, KSP, say the Villa Hills officer stopped the driver of a red Ford F-150 Truck for a traffic violation on I-71 South near 275 just after 11 p.m.
After making contact with the driver, the driver brandished a handgun at the officer, troopers said.
The officer discharged their handgun, injuring the driver. KSP says the driver was then transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
KSP has not released the identity of the driver.
Troopers say this is an ongoing investigation.
